Trump: ‘I Did Not Make’ Comey Tapes

President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey. “With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” the president said, confirming a report that was published just an hour earlier in Bloomberg. Trump himself had raised the question of whether such tapes existed when he blasted out a tweetstorm in May. “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” he wrote at the time.