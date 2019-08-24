CHEAT SHEET
CLARIFICATION
Trump: I Don‘t Have a ‘Messiah Complex’
President Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to address his recent comment where he declared himself “the chosen one” to continue the trade war with China. “When I looked up to the sky and jokingly said ‘I am the chosen one,’ at a press conference two days ago, referring to taking on Trade with China, little did I realize that the media would claim that I had a ‘Messiah complex,’” he tweeted. “They knew I was kidding, being sarcastic, and just having fun... They knew the TRUTH... And yet when I saw the reporting, CNN, MSNBC and other Fake News outlets covered it as serious news & me thinking of myself as the Messiah. No more trust!” Yesterday, Trump announced in a series of tweets that he would raise the current tariffs on China by 5 percent after China placed retaliatory tariffs of 5 to 10 percent on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods starting in September.