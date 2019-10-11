CHEAT SHEET
PLAYING DUMB?
Trump: ‘I Don't Know’ if Giuliani Is Still My Attorney
President Trump told reporters on Friday that he didn't know whether Rudy Giuliani was still his personal attorney amid the fallout of his two associates—Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman—being indicted on campaign finance charges. “Well, I don't know. I haven't spoken to Rudy,” Trump said. “I spoke to him yesterday briefly. He's a very good attorney, and he has been my attorney—yeah, sure.” Later Friday, Giuliani told The Washington Post he was “still his attorney” via text message.
This comes after Parnas and Fruman were arrested at a D.C.-area airport, reportedly with one-way tickets to Vienna, Austria. Giuliani’s own financial dealings have also reportedly come under scrutiny by federal investigators after their arrest. Giuliani told The Atlantic this week that he was planning to go to Vienna about 24 hours after Parnas and Fruman’s scheduled departure. He also told The Wall Street Journal that Parnas and Fruman were going to Vienna for matters “related to their business,” but said he wouldn't be doing any business with the men until the returned to the U.S.