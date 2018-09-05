Trump: I Had Lawyer Hired to Sue NBC Over ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

President Trump, in a Tuesday interview with The Daily Caller, doubted the authenticity of the infamous Access Hollywood tape and said he had hired a lawyer with the intention of suing the network after the election. “I had a lawsuit prepared, a lawsuit that was prepared to be filed against NBC because they leaked that tape,” Trump said, adding that he had a “lawyer hired” but dropped the case because he “won the election.” The tape, filmed during his appearance on Access Hollywood, captured him telling ex-host Billy Bush that he could often kiss and grope women without their consent and get away with it. “There’s even questions about the tape, there’s many things going on,” he said, saying that the recording was made “in a trailer secretly” and it was “illegal.” He also slammed the network over its alleged handling of Ronan Farrow's reporting on Harvey Weinstein, telling the website he considered NBC “worse than CNN” and adding that it has been “very dishonest in its reporting” of him.
