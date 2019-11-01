CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    HOT AND COLD

    Trump: I Have a ‘Very Good Relationship’ With Mick Mulvaney

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Brendan Smialowski/Getty

    President Trump told reporters he has a “very good relationship” with White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Friday, a day after refusing to comment on his performance in an interview with The Washington Examiner. According to The Hill, Trump told reporters he was fond of his chief of staff before departing for a campaign rally in Mississippi. “I like Mick Mulvaney. I have a very good relationship with him,” he said. When asked in an interview with the Examiner whether he was “happy” with Mulvaney's job in the role, Trump sparked speculation by replying, “I don’t want to comment on it.”

    The president also blamed federal investigations into his administration for high turnover in the West Wing. “I think if there was some bedlam, we have a right to it, and yet I think we were really cool under the circumstances. We had bad people after us … Everyone … angry Democrats,” Trump told the newspaper. “We had scumbags after us,” he said.

    Read it at The Hill