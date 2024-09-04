Trump’s New Line Is Finally Admitting He Lost 2020 Election
‘BY A WHISKER’
Former President Donald Trump told podcaster Lex Fridman during a Tuesday appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast that he lost the 2020 election “by a whisker.” However, Trump did not fully go back on his election denialism, telling Fridman, “I think the fraud was on the other side, I think the election was on the other side.” He still claimed that he “got millions of more votes on that and lost by a whisker.” The former president also advocated for an overhaul of the voting system; paper ballots, voter ID laws, proof of citizenship and same day voting. Trump previously admitted defeat during a visit to the border on August 23, telling reporters that he “got many millions more votes than I did the first time, but didn’t quite make it, just a little bit short.” The Republican National Convention and the Trump campaign purports to have assembled “over 100,000 dedicated volunteers and attorneys” with the aim of “preserving the sanctity” of the 2024 election.