Trump: I Was ‘Extremely Calm’ in Meeting With Pelosi and Schumer

President Trump has insisted again that he was “extremely calm” during his closed-door meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday. “I was extremely calm yesterday with my meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, knowing that they would say I was raging, which they always do, along with their partner, the Fake News Media,” he declared on Twitter. “Well, so many stories about the meeting use the Rage narrative anyway - Fake & Corrupt Press!” Late Wednesday, he tweeted that he was “purposely very calm and polite,” though Pelosi and Schumer accused Trump of throwing a “temper tantrum” during their short-lived meeting, which was supposed to be about infrastructure. Afterward, Trump called a surprise press conference, saying he won’t cooperate with House Democrats until the investigations against him are over. “Hello, there were investigations going on three weeks ago when we met. And he still met with us,” Schumer said in response. “But now that he was forced to say how he would actually pay for [infrastructure], he had to run away.”