Trump: I Didn’t Know AMI Was Investigating Amazon’s Jeff Bezos
President Trump claimed Tuesday that he was not aware that National Enquirer publisher American Media, Inc., was investigating Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in preparation for their blockbuster report about his extra-marital affair. When Trump was asked if he was aware of the investigation, CNN’s Brian Stelter reports, Trump shook his head and responded, “No, no I wasn’t.” Bezos has accused the publisher of blackmailing him with threats to publish his private texts and photos with his mistress, Lauren Sanchez, a claim AMI has denied. Sources told The Daily Beast that Sanchez’s brother, Michael Sanchez, supplied the messages to the Trump-friendly National Enquirer. Documents show that Michael Sanchez thought the tabloid was chasing down the Bezos story with “President Trump’s knowledge and appreciation.” Sanchez also told The Washington Post that AMI staffers had told him the Enquirer was working on “a takedown to make Trump happy.”