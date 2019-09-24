CHEAT SHEET
Trump: I Will Release Transcript of My Call With Ukraine President
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he will authorize the release of a transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reportedly the subject of a whistleblower complaint that has rocked Washington, D.C. over the past week.
“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine," Trump wrote in a series of tweets. “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”
While the president said he would release the call’s transcript, he did not say he would authorize the release of the whistleblower’s full complaint, which Congressional oversight committees have demanded from the intelligence community. It has been reported that the whistleblower’s complaint involved a “promise” between Trump and Zelensky. Since then, Trump has admitted to asking Ukraine to investigate Vice President Joe Biden and his son for alleged corruption involving a Ukrainian gas company. He also confirmed that he withheld aid to Ukraine, which he reportedly did before making the request to Ukraine.
House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) also announced the whistleblower was interested in testifying before the committee. “We’re in touch with (the whistleblower’s) counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week,” Schiff wrote in a tweet.