Trump: I Wouldn’t Use CIA Informants Against Kim Jong Un

President Trump appeared to criticize the CIA on Tuesday for reportedly using North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother as an informant, claiming such a move would not happen on his watch. “I saw the information about the CIA, with respect to his brother, or half-brother. And I would tell him that would not happen under my auspices, that’s for sure,” he told reporters Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I wouldn’t let that happen under my auspices.” The CIA told Reuters it had no immediate comment on the president’s remarks. President Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, tweeted that Trump’s comments against the CIA’s reported mode of intelligence gathering was “all you need to know about our so-called ‘Commander-in-Chief.’”

Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was reported to have been an informant to the CIA by The Wall Street Journal earlier this week. Kim Jong Nam reportedly traveled to Malaysia to meet with his “Korean-American” CIA contact in 2017, and was later killed via nerve agent at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.