Trump ‘Iced Out’ White House Record-Keepers in Days Before Jan. 6, Sources Say
Donald Trump’s White House “iced out” official record-keepers in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, multiple sources with knowledge of the congressional probe into the attempted insurrection told CNN. Trump’s presidential diarist was interviewed by the House Select Committee about two weeks ago, and said Trump officials began providing noticeably fewer details about the president’s activities starting on Jan. 4, according to the outlet. Beginning on Jan. 5, “the diarist didn’t receive the annotated calls and notes,” the source said. “This was a dramatic departure. That is all out of the ordinary.” Under normal circumstances, the White House diarist is privy to phone logs, the president’s movements, and all notes from the Oval Office.