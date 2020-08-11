Trump: If I Lose to Biden, Get Ready to ‘Have to Learn to Speak Chinese’
FEAR IS HIS LANGUAGE
Ramping up his incendiary rhetoric towards his 2020 opponent, President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that China would be in control of the United States if former Vice President Joe Biden wins this November. Better get ready to speak Chinese, the president told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.
“All they’re waiting for, and China too, is that I’m defeated. Because if I’m defeated, China will own the United States,” Trump bellowed. After wondering aloud whether Biden’s team is engaging in “backchannel talks” with China, Trump added: “If I don’t win the election, China will own the United States—you will have to learn to speak Chinese!”
The president’s claim that Biden will hand the United States over to China comes on the heels of Trump accusing the ex-veep—who is a devout Catholic—of being “against God” and wanting to “hurt God.” Elsewhere in the off-the-rails interview, Trump also claimed that he was so popular prior to the coronavirus pandemic that even "George Washington would have had a hard time beating me.”