Trump Ignored Evidence Israel Planted Cellphone Spying Devices Near White House: Politico
Israel was accused by U.S. intelligence agencies of placing cellphone surveillance devices near the White House to spy on Donald Trump, according to a report from Politico. Three former U.S. officials reportedly told the site that tiny surveillance devices were planted at sensitive locations around Washington, D.C. and were likely intended to spy on Trump’s communications. However, even though U.S. intelligence agencies concluded Israel was responsible for the spying devices, the Trump administration reportedly didn’t rebuke or take any action against the Israeli government. Officials at the Department of Homeland Security discovered evidence of the surveillance devices some time over the past two years and told federal agencies. “It was pretty clear that the Israelis were responsible,” said a former senior intelligence official. An Israeli embassy spokesman described the allegations as “absolute nonsense.”