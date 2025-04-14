President Donald Trump had a lot of words for 60 Minutes, but very little for a governor whose house was set on fire while he and his family slept inside.

Trump dedicated two Truth Social posts to the CBS news show on Sunday evening after it aired an episode that delved into his administration’s involvement in Russia’s war on Ukraine and its lofty goal of annexing Greenland.

“I am so honored to be suing 60 Minutes, CBS Fake News, and Paramount, over their fraudulent, beyond recognition, reporting,” he wrote in one post, adding that “the people at CBS Fake News just don’t get it!” in another.

“This Weekend’s ‘BROADCAST’ tops them all,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence was set on fire by an alleged arsonist. Photos captured the horrific aftermath of the attack, which many officials—including Vice President JD Vance—slammed as “really disgusting violence.”

Trump, however, did not post about Shapiro, and when asked on board Air Force One about the incident on Monday morning, the president replied, “I just heard about it,” adding that he had no reaction and that, “I’ll have to look into it.”

The Sunday night episode of 60 Minutes featured an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where he addressed his disastrous meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

“It seems to me that the vice president is somehow justifying [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s action,” Zelensky said. Still, he recognized the U.S. as a “strategic, strong partner” of Ukraine.

“They did not one, but TWO, major stories on ‘TRUMP,‘” raged Trump. “One having to do with Ukraine, which I say is a War that would never have happened if the 2020 Election had not been RIGGED, in other words, if I were President and, the other story was having to do with Greenland, casting our Country, as led by me, falsely, inaccurately, and fraudulently.”

Almost every week, 60 Minutes, which is being sued for Billions of Dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 Presidential Election with their Interview of Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, mentions the name “TRUMP” in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this… pic.twitter.com/z7ucpadUEa — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 14, 2025

The Greenland segment of the episode included interviews with locals who rebuked Trump for his “ugly” desires to take over the semiautonomous territory.

“They are not a ‘News Show,’ but a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as ‘News,’ and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing. They should lose their license!” Trump wrote.

The president’s Truth Social posts once again revolved around 60 Minutes’ October 2024 interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, which he repeatedly claims was doctored to make her appear more favorable.

The unedited tape—released in February thanks to a lawsuit brought against CBS by Trump—showed that 60 Minutes broadcast the first portion of Harris’ comments in previews and the second portion in the full episode.

Trump claimed that CBS News was “out of control at levels never seen before” and urged Brendan Carr, his appointed chief of the Federal Communications Commission, to “impose the maximum fines and punishment” on the network over what he described as “unlawful and illegal behavior.”

Apart from complaining about the network’s news coverage, the president did not make clear how CBS violated the law.