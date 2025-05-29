A federal trade court struck a massive blow to President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda on Wednesday, but he seemed to have other things on his mind.

Trump made no mention of the U.S. Court of International Trade’s ruling blocking the bulk of his sweeping tariffs as he celebrated a “major WIN” in an unrelated case and posted images heaping praise on him.

The president scored a win in his ongoing defamation case against the board of the Pulitzer Prizes after Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeal denied on Wednesday the board’s request to halt proceedings until the end of Trump’s term.

The defamation suit, filed in 2022, stemmed from a 2018 National Reporting award that the Pulitzer Prize Board gave to The New York Times and The Washington Post for probing Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and its links to the Trump campaign.

Despite Trump’s objections, the Pulitzer Prize Board decided in 2022 to uphold the awards after two independent reviews failed to find factual errors discrediting the reporting of the two newspapers.

“The Florida Appellate Court viciously rejected the Defendants’ corrupt attempt to halt the case,” Trump wrote in a celebratory Truth Social post. “They were awarded for false reporting, and we can’t let that happen in the United States of America. We are holding the Fake News Media responsible for their LIES to the American People.”

Trump then posted two self-congratulatory images.

One photo showed the president walking and bore the caption: “He’s on a mission from God and nothing can stop what is coming.”

Another photo was of a billboard of Trump’s face with the words: “President Trump was right about everything.”

Trump also published a link to a New York Post article about the Massachusetts Institute of Technology scrapping its diversity, equity, and inclusion office, another story about a call for Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell to lower interest rates, and a TikTok fueling the president’s claims that his predecessor Joe Biden relied on an autopen.

Noticeably absent from Trump’s Truth Social feed was any mention of the federal trade court’s ruling that he lacked authority to impose sweeping tariffs.

The White House told the Daily Beast in a statement that the tariffs were necessary because trade deficits “have created a national emergency that has decimated American communities, left our workers behind, and weakened our defense industrial base.”

“It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said.