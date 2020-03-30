Trump: I’m Doing a Great Job Fighting the Coronavirus, and 100,000 of You Will Die

By the time you read this, the coronavirus may have killed as many Americans as Osama Bin Laden did on 9/11, with many more deaths to come.

It didn’t have to be this way.

Sunday, the president said that 100,000 deaths would be a great win. Only in the world of Trumpian dumbfuckery could anyone brighter than a toaster oven think 100,000 avoidable deaths is a win. That’s like saying, “Hey, honey, I went to the strip club, caught an STD, knocked up a stripper named Destynee, and got a second mortgage to bail her meth tweaker boyfriend out of jail…but at least I didn’t touch the kids’ college fund.”