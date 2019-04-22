Trump: I’m ‘Not Even a Little Bit’ Worried About Impeachment

In the wake of the redacted Mueller report’s release, President Trump said Monday that he’s “not even a little bit” worried about impeachment. When reporter Kaitlan Collins asked the president about reports that staff often ignored his requests, Trump responded that “nobody disobeys my orders.” When another reporter asked if he feared impeachment—which some Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have already suggested—Trump shrugged off the question. “Not even a little bit,” he said, before turning away.