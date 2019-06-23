Trump: ‘I’m Not Happy’ With Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ‘I Don’t Think He's Done a Good Job’

During his interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, President Trump blasted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, claiming Powell has “raised interest rates too fast.” Insisting to host Chuck Todd that he never threatened to demote Powell despite reports to the contrary, the president complained that he hasn’t gotten the benefit of low rates but that the economy will “bull through it.”

“But I'm not happy with his actions,” Trump said. “No, I don't think he's done a good job. I think this, if he didn’t raise rates Obama had very low rates. So Obama was playing with funny money. I wasn't. I'm playing with the real stuff.”