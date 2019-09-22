CHEAT SHEET
YEAH, OK
Trump: ‘I’m Not Looking to Hurt Biden’
Speaking to reporters on Sunday morning, President Donald Trump described his July call in which he reportedly pressured the Ukrainian president to open an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as “perfect” while insisting he’s not trying to “hurt” the former vice president.
“This is a very dishonest thing that Joe Biden did and then he said he never spoke to his son,” Trump exclaimed, referencing Biden’s claim that he hasn’t discussed overseas business dealings with his son Hunter. “But what he said is that he wouldn’t give, I think, it was billions of dollars to Ukraine unless they fired the prosecutor who was looking at his son and his son’s company, the company that his son worked with, and that’s a very dishonest thing. And I’m not looking to hurt Biden or even looking to hold him to it, to be honest, but he said a very bad thing.”
The president also told the press corps that he had “no problem” with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani speaking to Congress, who has launched an investigation into possible Trump pressure on Ukraine. Giuliani admitted last week that he asked the Ukrainian government to look into Biden and his family.