Trump: I’m Not ‘Unhinged’—the ‘Enemy From Within’ Is

Donald Trump would like you ladies to know that he’s not “unhinged.” And when he spoke recently about his biggest adversaries being the “enemy from within”—rather than, say, Russia, China, or Iran, whose leaders want him dead—he intended his attacks on Americans with kindness.

“I thought it was a nice presentation,” Trump said at the all-women town hall hosted by Fox News in Georgia. His audience laughed.

He aimed his so-called niceties at former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who nearly single-handedly snatched an easy election victory from Trump when she led the charge to oust President Joe Biden from the race, leaving Trump running dead even against a more formidable opponent.

“I wasn't unhinged. You know what they are?” he said, winding up to respond to Kamala Harris’ assessment of him as “increasingly unstable and unhinged” for suggesting he would turn the U.S military against everyday American citizens. “They are a party of sound bytes.”

“Because they are, they're very different, and it is the enemy from within, and they're very dangerous. They're Marxists and Communists and fascists,” Trump, 78, said as he meandered his way to his own sound byte.

Forget about China and Russia, he said. ”The more difficult part—the Pelosis. These people, they're so sick and they're so evil.”

“If they would spend their time trying to make America great again, we would have—it would be so easy to make this country great. But when I heard about that, they were saying I was, like, threatening,” Trump said, insisting, “I'm not threatening anybody. They’re the ones doing the threatening.”

He railed about the Democrats’ “phony investigations” against him, including the investigation into his 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia.

“I've been investigated more than Alphonse Capone,” the former president said. “He was the greatest—no, it’s true—it's called weaponization of government. It’s a terrible thing. They are a threat to democracy.”

Though he didn’t make a lot of sense, the women at the Fox News town hall roared as Faulker tried to move on.

“I’m glad I got that out,” Trump said at the women’s event hosted by Fox News’ Harris Faulkner in the crucial Southern battleground state.

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate also scored points when most in the audience raised their hands after Faulkner asked if they were worried about “biological men and boys competing against women and girls in sports.”

“It’s so crazy,” Trump said. “You just ban it. President bans it, you just don’t let it happen.”

The event concluded with questions about in vitro fertilization, and Trump declaring, “I’m the father of IVF.”