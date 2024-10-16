Trump Tells All-Women Event The Pelosis are ‘Enemy Within’

Donald Trump told an all-woman town hall in Georgia on Wednesday that he's not “unhinged” as he doubled down, identifying the “enemy from within” as Nancy Pelosi and her husband who was nearly killed.

He aimed his fire at the former House Speaker, who nearly single-handedly snatched an easy election victory from Trump when she led the charge to oust President Joe Biden from the race, leaving Trump running dead even against a more formidable opponent.

“I wasn't unhinged. You know what they are?” he said, winding up to respond to Kamala Harris’ assessment of him as “increasingly unstable and unhinged” for suggesting he would turn the U.S military against everyday American citizens. “They are a party of sound bites.”

“Because they are, they're very different, and it is the enemy from within, and they're very dangerous. They're Marxists and Communists and fascists,” Trump, 78, said at the Fox News town hall, as he meandered his way to his own sound byte.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner played a clip of Trump's “enemy within” trope for the town hall audience Wednesday, however, Fox apparently cencored the part where Trump threatened to use military violence against U.S. citizens.

Harris Faulkner, during her town hall with Trump, played a clip of him talking about “the enemy within” our country but edited out the part where he threatens to use the military to deal with them.



Here is the original, followed by the version Faulkner showed her audience: pic.twitter.com/qwnVxG8jwQ — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 16, 2024

Forget about China and Russia, Trump said. ”The more difficult part—the Pelosis. These people, they're so sick and they're so evil.” Those would be the speaker and her husband, Paul Pelosi, who was nearly bludgeoned to death in a politically motivated attack in 2022.

“If they would spend their time trying to make America great again, we would have—it would be so easy to make this country great. But when I heard about that, they were saying I was, like, threatening,” Trump said, insisting, “I'm not threatening anybody. They’re the ones doing the threatening.”

He railed about the Democrats’ “phony investigations” against him, including the investigation into his 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia.

“I've been investigated more than Alphonse Capone,” the former president said. “He was the greatest—no, it’s true—it's called weaponization of government. It’s a terrible thing. They are a threat to democracy.”

Though he didn’t make a lot of sense, the women at the Fox News town hall roared as Faulkner tried to move on.

“I’m glad I got that out,” Trump said at the women’s event in the crucial Southern battleground state.

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate also scored points when most in the audience raised their hands after Faulkner asked if they were worried about “biological men and boys competing against women and girls in sports.”

“It’s so crazy,” Trump said. “You just ban it. President bans it, you just don’t let it happen.”

The event concluded with questions about in vitro fertilization, and Trump declaring, “I’m the father of IVF.”