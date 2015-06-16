Trump: I’m Running for President

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president during a speech at—where else?—Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday. “We need somebody that literally will take this country and make it great again. We can do that,” he said. “...So ladies and gentleman, I am officially running for president of the United States.” Trump’s one-liners were unlike any heard in recent memory by a presidential candidate. For instance, “I will be the greatest jobs president that God ever created.” In 2011, Trump flirted with running for the GOP nomination while demanding President Obama’s birth certificate.