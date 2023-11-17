CHEAT SHEET
Trump Immediately Lets Loose After Gag Order Is Paused
Former President Donald Trump didn’t wait long to let the world know how he was feeling after an appeals court judge temporarily paused the gag order placed on him as part of a New York bank fraud trial Thursday. The order had prevented him from speaking ill of court staff—a right he immediately availed himself of after being unmuzzled. “[Judge Arthur Engoron’s] Ridiculous and Unconstitutional Gag Order, not allowing me to defend myself against him and his politically biased and out of control, Trump Hating Clerk, who is sinking him and his Court to new levels of LOW, is a disgrace,” he wrote on Truth Social. “This wicked attack on Democracy must be ended, NOW!”