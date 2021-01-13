House Debate Opens on Second Trump Impeachment With Capitol Surrounded by Troops
WAR ZONE
It’s been a week to the day since Trumpist rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, and, on Wednesday morning, as the House debate on President Donald Trump’s second impeachment got underway, hundreds of troops were stationed around the building to stop it from happening again. Members of the National Guard were deployed to the Capitol ahead of the debate, with photos showing some troops armed with weapons and others sleeping on the floor, apparently after having spent the night there. Metal detectors were set up outside of the House floor after Democrats expressed concerns to CNN that some of their Republican colleagues could bring firearms inside. House Democrats and at least five Republicans are expected to vote in favor of Trump’s second impeachment later Wednesday.