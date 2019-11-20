NOT GOING TO HAPPEN
House Republicans Formally Demand Hunter Biden Testimony
House Republicans have made a formal request for testimony by Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden. Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Wednesday that committee Republicans had requested subpoenas, demanding for testimony by Hunter Biden as well as the impeachment whistleblower. The stunt is doomed to fail—Republicans do not have subpoena power in the House, where Democrats hold a majority of seats. However, it shows how the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and his dealings with Ukraine have worsened the partisan bitterness in the House. Trump became obsessed with the idea of Ukraine opening up an investigation into the Bidens, accusing his political rival of pushing for the firing of Ukraine’s top prosecutor to end an investigation into the natural gas company where his son worked.