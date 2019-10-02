CHEAT SHEET
TALKING POINTS
Trump: Impeachment Inquiry a ‘Coup’ Against the ‘Power of the People’
President Trump claimed the impeachment inquiry against him was a “coup” against American citizens in a series of tweets late Tuesday. “As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!” the president wrote. Fox News hosts and featured guests—including Assistant to the President Peter Navarro—have also claimed Democratic lawmakers’ efforts to investigate Trump’s apparent pressure campaign to have Ukraine investigate corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son are an “attempted coup d'etat” and a “coup campaign.”