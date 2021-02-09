One of Trump’s Impeachment Lawyers Sued Him Last Year Over Voter Fraud Claims: Report
TURNABOUT
One of President Trump’s impeachment lawyers previously filed a lawsuit against him. Last year, Michael van der Veen sued President Trump for making “repeated claims” about mail-in voting being unsafe. A personal injury lawyer by trade, Van der Veen had sued Trump on behalf of an independent political candidate in Pennsylvania. He wound up representing Trump in the impeachment trial after his firm hired former Montgomery County, Pennsylvania prosecutor Bruce Castor in December. Castor, in turn, was hired by Trump earlier this month after his original defense team left just over a week before the trial was set to begin. Now, Van der Veen represents Trump as he stands trial for inciting a riot upon the Capitol, spurred on by the false claims that he once sued the former president over. Van der Veen did not respond to requests for comment from The Washington Post.