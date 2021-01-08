Trump Impeachment Vote Could Come as Early as Middle of Next Week, House Dems Say
NO TIME TO LOSE
House Democrats will press ahead with an impeachment vote on President Trump as soon as the middle of next week, according to Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-MA). “Donald Trump needs to be removed from office and we are going to proceed with every tool that we have to make sure that happens to protect our democracy,” she told CNN’s New Day on Friday morning. “If reports are correct, and Mike Pence is not going to uphold his oath of office and remove the president and help protect our democracy, then we will move forward with impeachment to do just that.” Pressed further on the timing, Clark said she’s aware there is “limited time” to impeach the outgoing president, but there are “procedural tools” they can use to get articles of impeachment to the floor “as fast as possible.” Pressed again, she said that could be “as early as mid next week.”