Trump Implies Biden ‘Won’ in Tweet on ‘Rigged Election’
TRUE CONCESSION?
President Donald Trump seemed to have accidentally conceded the 2020 election to Joe Biden in a Sunday morning tweet in which he wrote, “He won because the Election was Rigged.” The president was responding to a tweet about Biden by Fox host Jesse Waters that said, “He thought was going to lose, you could see it. He ran a losing campaign. So 10 days after the election, how’s he ahead?” Trump then incorrectly wrote that there were no vote watchers or observers and that the vote was “tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” Twitter immediately slapped a warning that the “claim about election fraud is disputed.”
A short time later—after many press outlets reported on the seeming concession—the president tweeted, “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”