Politics

Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs on Countries That Buy Oil and Gas From Venezuela

A PUNISHMENT

The president made the announced on Truth Social on Monday.

Nandika Chatterjee
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a guided tour of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts before leading a board meeting on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela on Monday, writing on Truth Social that “Venezuela has purposefully and deceitfully sent to the United States, undercover, tens of thousands of high level, and other, criminals, many of whom are murderers and people of a very violent nature.” The post further said that “hostile” Venezuela had sent gangs to the U.S., including Tren de Aragua, which has been designated a terrorist organization. Trump announced the tariffs would go into effect on April 2, which the president has dubbed “LIBERATION DAY IN AMERICA.” Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico earlier this month but was forced to walk them back after automakers complained, and the stock market took a plunge. The U.S. itself spent $5.6 billion on oil and gas from Venezuela in 2024.

Read it at Truth Social
Nandika Chatterjee

Nandika Chatterjee

Breaking News Intern

nandika.chatterjee@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
TrumplandSavage Trump Jokes Dominate Conan O’Brien’s Kennedy Center Ceremony
Matt Young
U.S. NewsJeremy Clarkson Trashes ‘Idiot’ Musk Over ‘Hilarious’ Tesla Attacks
Leigh Kimmins
MediaTrump Brutally Mocks George Clooney’s ‘60 Minutes’ Appearance
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Middle EastTrump’s Middle East Negotiator Admits He May Have Been ‘Duped’ by Hamas
Leigh Kimmins