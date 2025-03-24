Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs on Countries That Buy Oil and Gas From Venezuela

President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela on Monday, writing on Truth Social that “Venezuela has purposefully and deceitfully sent to the United States, undercover, tens of thousands of high level, and other, criminals, many of whom are murderers and people of a very violent nature.” The post further said that “hostile” Venezuela had sent gangs to the U.S., including Tren de Aragua, which has been designated a terrorist organization. Trump announced the tariffs would go into effect on April 2, which the president has dubbed “LIBERATION DAY IN AMERICA.” Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico earlier this month but was forced to walk them back after automakers complained, and the stock market took a plunge. The U.S. itself spent $5.6 billion on oil and gas from Venezuela in 2024.

