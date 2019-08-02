CHEAT SHEET
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
Trump Imposes New Sanctions on Russia Over Skripal Poisoning
The Trump administration has imposed a fresh set of sanctions on Russia over the alleged poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. The Financial Times reports Donald Trump signed an order to mandate a second set of sanctions over the alleged hit job. Skripal and his daughter Yulia were exposed to a nerve agent in Salisbury, England, in March 2018, in an attack that the United Kingdom blamed on Moscow. The Trump administration announced the first set of sanctions over the alleged attack in August 2018. There was a requirement to impose more sanctions within 90 days of the first if the administration couldn’t guarantee Russia was no longer using chemical weapons. Trump missed that deadline, but has now imposed the new set of sanctions. The announcement came one day after Trump had a call with Vladimir Putin, but it’s unknown if sanctions were discussed.