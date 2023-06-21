CHEAT SHEET
    'Trump in Heels' Amanda Chase Loses Virginia State Senate Re-Election Bid

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Amanda Chase.

    Julia Rendleman/Reuters

    Amanda Chase, a Virginia state senator whose ties to right-wing extremism raised alarms from within her own party, is now out of office. Chase, a serial conspiracy theorist and self-professed Donald Trump acolyte, lost her Republican primary race to the more moderate Glen Sturtevant, Virginia Mercury reported. While in office, Chase gained notoriety for working with right-wing extremist groups like the Proud Boys, who have provided her with “security” services during rallies. She’s also railed against COVID-19 vaccines, attended Trump’s Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., and called for the former president to declare martial law to stay in power after the 2020 election. Her antics have drawn scorn from both parties in the Virginia legislature. Chase ran for Virginia governor in 2021 and lost.

