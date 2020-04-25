Trump, In His Own Twisted Way, Finally Owns Up to a Mistake

In a press briefing that ended quicker than a lot of Mike Tyson fights, it was Donald Trump who ended up on the mat Friday night.

I was primed to see how Trump would handle the fallout from Thursday night’s disastrous briefing, which saw Trump pondering aloud how injecting disinfectant might help treat patients suffering from COVID-19, when he decided to take his toys and go home. That is, in case you missed it, right after he shuffled off the stage Friday night without taking a single question, the news broke that he was no longer going to be entertaining America on a nightly basis.

This was utterly out of character, but it was somehow a fitting end to one of the most bizarre weeks in the most bizarre periods in American history.