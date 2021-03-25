Trump in Talks With Obscure App That Preaches About ‘Power of Positivity,’ Says Report
OPPOSITES ATTRACT
Let’s play a game of word association. What comes to mind when you think of former President Donald Trump’s social-media output? The chances are it’s either “haters,” “losers,” or perhaps “Fuckface Von Clownstick.” What he’s never been associated with, however, is the “power of positivity.” So it’s strange, then, that Trump has reportedly entered talks with an obscure feel-good app called FreeSpace as he decides whether to launch his own social network. According to Axios, Trump is considering partnering with the little-known app as part of his recently reported plans to create a Twitter rival. But it would be an odd match—on its website, FreeSpace lauds itself as being “backed by science to positively reinforce good habits & make the world a better place,” and says it wants users to become “addicted to doing good.” So far, the app only appears to have around 20,000 users. FreeSpace didn’t respond to a request for comment.