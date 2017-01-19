Trump Inauguration Parade How to Watch Live Stream Online

On Friday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration Concert” will have wrapped, the cabinet appointments will have paused, President Obama will have made his last official presidential address to the American people, and we will all watch as Trump becomes the next leader of the free world.

While the president-elect and his camp have made some outlandish claims about what can be expected from the ceremony and festivities, such as describing the planned atmosphere as having a “soft sensuality” and claiming that “all of the dress shops are sold out in Washington” because of the “perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration,” the real details are perhaps less sensational.

The inauguration is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building. The event will be covered by all network news stations, with live streaming options provided by the networks’ apps, and without a cable login on YouTube and Twitter.

Prior to the swearing in ceremony will be musical performances and opening remarks (set to begin at around 11:30 a.m. ET).

After a great deal of (highly publicized) difficulty securing talent for the inaugural celebration, the Trump team has announced the official performers for Friday’s festivities. The lineup will include Jackie Evancho, the Missouri State University Chorale, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Radio City Rockettes (despite some internal disagreement over taking the appointment).

The swearing in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. is slated to take place at noon, after which Mr. Trump will deliver a short inauguration speech he penned himself, according to senior Trump transition officials.

The president-elect also tweeted a picture of himself writing his inaugural address on Wednesday.

After the swearing in ceremony, the newly minted president will participate in the traditional parade along Constitution Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Vice President Mike Pence and the Trump and Pence families will also participate in the parade.

The next day, Jan. 21, will be the highly anticipated Women’s March on Washington as well as associated marches across the country.

Additional information can be found for transportation routes and updates, including the official inauguration website and official inauguration Twitter page. Additional history about the inauguration ceremony and traditions can be found here.

How to Live Stream Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 20, 2017, the inauguration will be the focus of most networks’ coverage and attention.

The inauguration will be live streaming on CSPAN, as well as most network television channels, including NBC live and CNN Politics via CNNgo. The White House will also be airing a live stream from their official website.

NBC News will also be live streaming the 58th presidential inauguration on their YouTube channel. Twitter will also have a live stream available beginning at 11 a.m. ET and continuing until 5 p.m. ET.

In addition to the above streaming options, USA Today will be offering a 360-degree virtual-reality live stream of the inauguration. The stream will use multiple VR camera angles including posts along the parade route and at the National Mall and Capitol building. Coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on their YouTube channel.

Other options for live streaming can be found in Cut Cable Today’s inauguration streaming guide.

Democracy Now! will also share an inauguration live stream on their website beginning at 8 a.m. ET. The site will also be live streaming a broadcast from the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, beginning at 10 a.m. ET.