Trump Inauguration Welcome Concert How to Watch Live Stream

On Friday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. If you’re not ready for the celebration just yet, have no fear—there are plenty of events planned for Jan. 19 that may help ease you into the inauguration mood.

The first event to take place on Thursday will be “The Voices of the People” celebratory march—not to be confused with the various protest marches scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21—at the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. The event is slated to begin at approximately 10:35 a.m. ET.

Following the march, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. ET.

And, last but not least—until the inauguration, that is—there will be the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration Concert.”

The concert, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET and last two hours, has caused a great deal of buzz, thanks both to performers who have confirmed and rejected Trump’s invitation.

Currently slated to perform or appear are Toby Keith, Jon Voight, The Piano Guys, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country (including Tim Rushlow of “Little Texas,” Larry Stewart of “Restless Heart,” and Richie McDonald of “Lonestar”). The official program also details that the event will feature military bands and “a fireworks show by Grucci at the conclusion.” Soul legend Sam Moore was recently added to the lineup after Broadway star Jennifer Holliday dropped out over outcry from the LGBT community.

Both events are free and open to the public. A full list of participants and a guide to how to attend can be found here.

Note: The official inauguration will take place at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 20.

How to Live Stream Trump’s Welcome Celebration Concert and Festivities

The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration Concert” will be live streaming on most networks, including CBS live as well as the official inauguration website. There will also likely be a live feed on Twitter, from the Trump Inauguration official handle @TrumpInaugural.