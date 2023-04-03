Cops Set Up Barricades, Close Roads in NYC Before Trump’s Expected Surrender
PREPARE FOR THE WORST
The New York City Police Department has erected metal barriers around Trump Tower and blocked roads near the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in anticipation of Donald Trump’s expected surrender on Tuesday. The former president is scheduled to be arraigned at the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon over his criminal indictment following a grand jury investigation into alleged hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair. A court official said some courtrooms will also be closed Tuesday afternoon before the arraignment. The NYPD told Reuters there are no credible threats to the city. Trump has previously called for his followers to protest his arrest and some of his supporters, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), say they plan to demonstrate in New York on Tuesday.