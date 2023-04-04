CHEAT SHEET
Ivanka Trump Traipses to Mar-a-Lago to See Dad Before His Arrest
Days after releasing a very tepid, 27-word statement in support of her indicted father, Ivanka Trump visited Mar-a-Lago on Sunday ahead of Donald Trump’s arraignment Tuesday afternoon, Page Six reports. While Ivanka managed to visit her father without being photographed, multiple sources confirmed the visit to Page Six and said that Trump was spotted with her husband, Jared Kushner, in Bal Harbor, Florida the same day. On Friday, Ivanka issued a lackluster statement in response to her father's indictment. “I love my father and I love my country,” she wrote on Instagram. “Today I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.”