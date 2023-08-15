CHEAT SHEET
    Judge Assigned to Trump’s Georgia Criminal Case Is a Newbie

    ‘TOUGH’

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    The judge assigned to the biggest case in Fulton County’s Superior Court is also one of the newest. Scott McAfee has been announced as the judge overseeing Trump’s latest indictment, a severe set of charges that include racketeering related to an alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. McAfee was nominated to the bench earlier this year by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who called him a “tough prosecutor” who could “bring those to justice who break the law.” Prior to being a judge, McAfee was Georgia’s inspector general under Kemp. He’s also a lifelong Georgian who resides in Atlanta. Despite getting assigned the case shortly after the indictment announcement on Monday, it’s possible that it could be transferred to a judge other than McAfee as the case gets underway.

