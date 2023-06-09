A Trump aide allegedly seen on CCTV moving boxes of documents around Mar-a-Lago after a subpoena had been issued for their return has been indicted alongside his boss, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Walt Nauta, a U.S. Navy veteran who worked in the Trump White House and later moved to Mar-a-Lago to serve as a personal aide to Donald Trump, is the second person to face criminal charges in the case. The charges he faces are unclear.

His boss was hit with a seven-count indictment on Thursday night, accusing him of, among other charges, willful retention of documents in violation of the Espionage Act.

Trump himself confirmed Nauta’s indictment in a Truth Social post in which he fumed that the “thugs” at the Department of Justice would dare to go after a “wonderful man” and a veteran who had “transitioned into a private life as a personal aide.”

Nauta, however, was described by the Journal as a “key figure” who has “long been a focus” in the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s alleged hoarding of classified documents. Nauta and a maintenance worker were allegedly seen on surveillance footage moving boxes of documents from a storage room before the FBI raided Trump’s Florida resort.

During the raid, which happened after a Trump lawyer had attested that they had complied with a May subpoena to hand over any classified materials, agents allegedly found more than 100 documents with classified markings.

Nauta initially told investigators that he hadn’t moved any boxes but he changed his story when confronted with the CCTV, CNN reported. He then allegedly said he moved the boxes at Trump’s behest, and eventually he stopped talking to the feds altogether.

This breaking story will be updated.