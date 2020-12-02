Trump Inevitably Flips Out at Georgia Elections Official Who Begged Him to Stop Threats to Workers
On Tuesday, Gabriel Sterling, a Georgia election official and a Republican, begged President Trump to stop pushing conspiracy theories about Joe Biden’s win in the state. “This all has to stop,” Sterling said in a remarkable press conference. “Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed. And it’s not right. It’s not right.” Now, with a grim inevitability, Trump has turned his fury on Sterling, and ramped up his baseless conspiracy theories about the election results. In a tweet late Tuesday, Trump shared the video of Sterling’s pleas alongside more incendiary misinformation about his loss. He raged: “Rigged Election. Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. What is Secretary of State and [Gov. Brian Kemp] afraid of?”