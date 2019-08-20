CHEAT SHEET
BIG TALKER
Trump Inflated Worth of Scottish Properties on Financial Forms: Report
President Trump filed different numbers on financial forms for the United States and the United Kingdom regarding his Scottish golf resorts, effectively inflating their worth, HuffPost reported Tuesday.
In a 2018 U.S. filing, the president claimed that the resorts, Turnberry and Aberdeen, were together worth over $100 million. However, on balance sheets filed with the U.K. for the same period, the resorts are shown to carry a combined debt of $64.8 million. Mismatched figures again appear on his 2018 “public financial disclosure” filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. There Trump claimed the properties earned him $23.8 million in income—in conflict with U.K. filings which show the resorts actually lost $6.3 million that year. Left off the forms altogether was the $199.5 million in loans Trump made to the resorts, pulling from both his trust and personal wealth.
The inconsistencies raise questions about Trump’s culpability in the disclosures. Signing a form that declares inaccurate assets equates to making a false statement, and is punishable by up to five years in prison.