Trump’s former campaign manager says he is treating the upcoming presidential race like “a real life version of The Apprentice.”

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Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says there’s a simple explanation for the president’s bizarre negging of potential 2028 hopefuls.

Donald Trump, 80, put the behind-the-scenes competition front and center this week with his very public suggestion that Stephen Miller could do a better job as POTUS than JD Vance or Marco Rubio, both of whom are seen as frontrunners for his endorsement. He doubled down to Fox News on Saturday, saying: “The two of them are doing fantastically. They’re both very, very popular. But you could have some surprises.”

Bill Stepien said that Trump was going to 'have fun with' the 2028 race 'for as long as he can.' CNN

Trump’s reluctance to support his top dogs was addressed on State of the Union Sunday, with host Dana Bash suggesting it could be “a 2028 tryout.”

Bash then addressed Stepien, noting: “You understand how his brain works.” She asked: “What’s your sense of what’s really going on behind the scenes with all of that?”

“So I think that was 100% awkward and 100% purposeful,” the former White House Director of Political Affairs stated.

“I think he’s going to really play this out like a real life version of The Apprentice and have fun with this for as long as he can,” he said.

He also judged that his tactics served as a reminder to Vance and Rubio that their ambitions weren't allowed to get ahead of his own. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Beyond Trump fulfilling his natural flair for dramatics, Stepien suggested that the president is also making sure that neither Vance nor Rubio get too big for their boots.

“But I also think he saw the advantages and disadvantages of those roles, right? You’re standing behind him. You’re enmeshed in every policy decision. You have to support it.

“Sure, you get some benefits in those roles, but it’s a tough job. I also think that was Donald Trump saying, one, the administration comes first. Two, your ambitions come second.”

Trump has clearly enjoyed toying with his minions’ ambitions.

After his new White House chief of staff heaped praise on him at a Nov. 20 press conference, Trump took over at the lectern and announced: “We have breaking news. We have breaking news.”

Pointing at Vance and Rubio behind him, he told reporters: “He was better than these two guys.” He then looked at Miller off stage and invited: “Do you want to run for president?”

While Trump publicly mocked the duo by supporting Miller, insiders say he's been pitting Vance and Rubio against each other for months. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Insiders claimed earlier this year that Trump was purposefully pitting Vance and Rubio against each other, going so far as to ask for performance reviews on each contender.

This month, however, Republican officials revealed their hope that Trump would take a step back from his heavy-handed kingmaking schemes, with his continued involvement seen as a further barrier in scraping 2028 wins following the GOP’s very sobering midterms.