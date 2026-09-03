Trump Insider Dishes on How Natalie Harp Sparked Oval Office Blowup

A top Republican has pulled back the curtain on how Natalie Harp helped spark President Donald Trump’s private blowup last summer.

Sen. Ted Cruz, 55, said he inadvertently got front-row seats to Trump’s Oval Office rampage during his public feud with Elon Musk in June 2025.

In an interview on Patrick Bet-David’s PDB Podcast, Cruz said he was at the White House at the time to make the case for a school choice provision that he needed Trump’s support for.

“I went over to the Oval to talk to Trump because I wanted to get him really enthusiastic and engaged in it,” he said. “And so we’re making the case to Trump, and in the middle of it, that is when Elon Musk tweeted that Trump was on the Epstein list.”

Musk rocked the White House last year when he posted on X to accuse the president of concealing the Epstein files to protect himself.

Elon Musk accused President Donald Trump of being in the Epstein files in June 2025. Elon Musk/X

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk wrote. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

He later added, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

But Trump, 80, is no longer personally active on social media—so his “human printer” stepped in, Cruz said.

“So what happens when something gets tweeted is [it’s] printed out. Natalie comes in, printed on a piece of paper and hands it to him. And he literally reads that tweet,” he explained.

Natalie Harp regularly prints out articles and social media posts for the president to read. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Harp, 35, began working for Trump in 2022 after leaving her role as anchor and host at the right-wing news network One America News. The adoring aide earned the moniker “human printer” by following Trump around, fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts. She earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000 a year.

Cruz said he witnessed Trump fly into a fit of rage as he read Musk’s post.

Harp’s role at Trump’s side as his most significant gatekeeper is at the center of mounting questions. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

“I’m sitting in the Oval, and his knuckles turn white. I don’t know what it is yet. I mean, he shows it to us,” he said. “And he was so pissed.”

“I joked, I learned some curse words I didn’t even know,” he continued. “And I will say our school choice meeting went off the rails and like we were done talking about school choice and, and Trump had some technicolor views to say about Elon.”

This is part of the letter Harp sent to Trump, apparently either during or after the trip to Scotland and Ireland Trump took her on in 2023. Inside Trump's Head/The Daily Beast

Trump and Musk have since patched up their rocky friendship, much to Cruz’s delight.