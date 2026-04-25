Trump Insiders Sidestep Vance to Back New 2028 Successor

Some of President Donald Trump’s top advisers are privately pushing for Secretary of State Marco Rubio to become the 2028 Republican nominee.

Trump insiders see Rubio as the man who can keep Trump’s coalition together ahead of the next presidential election, according to a new report from Politico.

One senior White House official told the outlet that Rubio is “loyal, wicked smart, articulate and very seasoned,” and noted that he is “a winner.”

Rubio has had a MAGA makeover since he and Trump were first pitted against each other in the 2016 GOP primary. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Insiders also reportedly like that he does not routinely embarrass the administration with damning news stories and negative headlines, as other Cabinet members like ousted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and fired Attorney General Pam Bondi did throughout their tenures.

The White House also views the former Florida senator as being a valuable communications asset, particularly in his messaging on controversial Trump ventures like military operations in Venezuela and Iran.

They like that Rubio, a part of the establishment wing of the GOP, can bring that experience and frame Trump’s foreign policy under the “America First” lens.

“He marries normalcy, common sense, with a bit of trump/MAGA twang very well,” a GOP operative close to the White House texted Politico. “He’s able to rationalize to those who may be angry. He’s at least the best at making it make sense. He’s just a very smooth spox for POTUS.”

Trump let Rubio tag along to the latest UFC fight in Miami. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/via REUTERS

The White House also enjoys working with Rubio’s staff, with insiders saying they are all loyal, team players.

Many insiders noted that his proximity to Trump in recent weeks, as Trump drags the U.S. through war with Iran, has only helped his standing politically.

“Because of this dual role he’s had a lot of access and face time with the president—and with MAGA. That has been huge for him,” Sean Spicer, White House press secretary during Trump’s first term, told the outlet.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump has yet to fully back Rubio or Vance. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

But Rubio has said he would not challenge Vice President J.D. Vance to the nomination should he announce a run, and Trump has yet to fully endorse anyone, despite reportedly asking Mar-a-Lago guests which of the two men he should back.

“Well, I would say that it will be a Republican. I really believe that, and I think it will be a good one,” the president said when asked on Fox News who the next president will be.

A poll from YouGov earlier this month found Vance had 63 percent of the GOP support for a presidential run, and Rubio had 42 percent support.

Additionally, a straw poll at CPAC last month showed Rubio with a big spike in support, while Vance’s support had tanked from the MAGA convention last year.

Despite his establishment past and the fact that Trump dubbed Rubio “little Marco” in the 2016 GOP presidential primary, MAGA also appears to love him, which could help keep Trump’s base together without him as their leader.