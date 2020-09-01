Trump: I Didn’t Have a ‘Series of Mini-Strokes’
OH, OK
In a Tuesday tweet, President Donald Trump denied that a “series of mini-strokes” landed him in the hospital last year. “Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes,” he wrote. “Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!”
Trump’s tweet was in response to a report this week that an upcoming book claims that Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby in case Trump was incapacitated during his unannounced Walter Reed visit last year. The book’s author, New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, chimed in shortly after Trump’s tweet to say his tome “says nothing about mini-strokes.” At the time, the White House reported that the president simply went for a “quick exam and labs” as part of an annual physical and Trump tweeted that “everything was very good (great!)” regarding his health. In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the president’s doctor said, “I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies.”