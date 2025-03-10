Trump Insults Ally’s Ex-Leader for Criticizing His Treatment of Allies
President Donald Trump attacked former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after Turnbull warned that Trump’s treatment of American allies was creating an opportunity for China. In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Turnbull said that China’s President Xi Jinping “will aim to be the exact opposite of Trump.” “Where Trump is chaotic, he will be consistent,” Turnbull said. “Where Trump is rude and abusive, he’ll be respectful. Where Trump is erratic, he will be consistent.” He added that some countries looking at China and the U.S. under Trump will “find China a more attractive partner.” Shortly after the interview, Trump attacked Turnbull—who led Australia for part of Trump’s first term between 2015 and 2018—on his Truth Social platform. “Malcolm Turnbull, the former Prime Minister of Australia who was always leading that wonderful country from ‘behind,’ never understood what was going on in China, nor did he have the capacity to do so,” Trump thundered. “I always thought he was a weak and ineffective leader and, obviously, Australian’s agreed with me!!!”
