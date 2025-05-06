Trump Insults Canada Moments Before Sitting Down With New PM

President Donald Trump launched an astonishing attack on Canada just minutes before welcoming the country’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney to the White House.

The president said America doesn’t need “ANYTHING” from Canada while Canada needs “EVERYTHING from us!”

After sitting down together in the Oval Office, the new Canadian leader insisted there was one thing he definitely did not want from Trump–for Canada to be the 51st American state.

Canada “is not for sale and it won’t be for sale ever,” said Carney.

“Never say never,” Trump chided.

“Never, never, never,” Carney mimed to the assembled press corps.

Just a few minutes into the discussion, Trump said that as a former real estate developer he said he saw Canada as a prime property on the market and claimed that if it became part of the United States it would mean a massive tax cut for Canadians.

Carney won the Canadian election based largely on his party’s opposition to Trump and the former Governor of the Bank of England offered a firm but diplomatic retort, saying that “some properties are just not for sale.”

He quoted the White House and Buckingham Palace as examples.

Trump said the exchange did not mean the two men couldn’t have fruitful talks.

He took to Truth Social minutes before the meeting, writing: “I look forward to meeting the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney,” Trump posted.“I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidizing Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things? We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain. They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us! The Prime Minister will be arriving shortly and that will be, most likely, my only question of consequence.

Trump said he did not like Justin Trudeau, Carney’s predecessor.

He kicked off the spray by congratulating Carney on his election victory, saying it may have been an even better political comeback than his own.

“We have a lot of things in common,” Trump said.