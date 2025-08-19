Politics

Trump Interrupts Photo-Op to Show Off Heroic Painting of Himself to World Leaders

ME ME ME!

“That was not a great day,” Trump declared, pointing towards a painting depicting the moments after he was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

President Donald Trump interrupted a photo op during his summit with world leaders to show off his heroic “fight, fight, fight” painting.

On Monday, a gaggle of European leaders joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House for a high-stakes gathering to discuss a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Very serious political matters were, of course, high on the agenda, but the president also found time to deliver some trademark Trump moments.

At one point, Trump struggled to see his new bestie, Alexander Stubb, despite the golf-mad Finnish President being seated mere inches from the 79-year-old leader. “I’m right here,” Stubb helpfully declared during one of several meme-worthy moments.

Another of those came when Trump decided it was necessary to show off his cap collection to French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. This included a red hat with the words “four more years” emblazoned across it, in a cheeky nod to an unconstitutional third term.

The icing on the cake came when the delegates, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian leader Giorgia Meloni, lined up for a photograph in front of the world’s media in the Grand Foyer after the bilateral summit.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 18: U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pose for a picture with European leaders following a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on August 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. From Left to right are British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. President Trump hosted President Zelensky at the White House for a bilateral meeting and later an expanded meeting with European leaders to discuss a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pose for a picture with European leaders following a meeting in the Oval Office. Win McNamee/Getty Images

As the camera shutters punctuated the awkward silence, Trump grew restless and pointed to a corner, declaring, “That was not a good day.”

Zelensky, who was directly to Trump’s right, turned his head, and the other leaders joined him. “That was not a great day,” Trump said, this time louder.

He was gesturing towards a painting showing his heroic raised fist pose after he was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July last year.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: A painting depicting the Associated Press photograph of the aftermath of the assassination attempt on then U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania hangs in the Entrance Hall of the White House on April 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. The painting has recently replaced the White House portrait of former U.S. President Barack Obama. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
The image of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, hangs in the Entrance Hall of the White House. Win McNamee/Getty Images

A few awkward laughs were heard after he drew attention to the piece, and the cameras continued clicking.

The painting was hung in a spot previously occupied by a portrait of former president, Barack Obama. The latter artwork was moved to make way for the heroic scene.

The Obama picture took the spot of former President George W. Bush portrait, which was moved to a place beside an image of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, beside a nearby staircase.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

