Trump Interrupts Photo-Op to Show Off Heroic Painting of Himself to World Leaders

President Donald Trump interrupted a photo op during his summit with world leaders to show off his heroic “fight, fight, fight” painting.

On Monday, a gaggle of European leaders joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House for a high-stakes gathering to discuss a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Very serious political matters were, of course, high on the agenda, but the president also found time to deliver some trademark Trump moments.

At one point, Trump struggled to see his new bestie, Alexander Stubb, despite the golf-mad Finnish President being seated mere inches from the 79-year-old leader. “I’m right here,” Stubb helpfully declared during one of several meme-worthy moments.

President @realDonaldTrump showing President Zelenskyy and President Macron his 4 More Years hat 🤣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/c7dhAkZMuF — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 19, 2025

Another of those came when Trump decided it was necessary to show off his cap collection to French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. This included a red hat with the words “four more years” emblazoned across it, in a cheeky nod to an unconstitutional third term.

The icing on the cake came when the delegates, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian leader Giorgia Meloni, lined up for a photograph in front of the world’s media in the Grand Foyer after the bilateral summit.

Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pose for a picture with European leaders following a meeting in the Oval Office. Win McNamee/Getty Images

As the camera shutters punctuated the awkward silence, Trump grew restless and pointed to a corner, declaring, “That was not a good day.”

Zelensky, who was directly to Trump’s right, turned his head, and the other leaders joined him. “That was not a great day,” Trump said, this time louder.

He was gesturing towards a painting showing his heroic raised fist pose after he was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July last year.

The image of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, hangs in the Entrance Hall of the White House. Win McNamee/Getty Images

A few awkward laughs were heard after he drew attention to the piece, and the cameras continued clicking.

The painting was hung in a spot previously occupied by a portrait of former president, Barack Obama. The latter artwork was moved to make way for the heroic scene.

The Obama picture took the spot of former President George W. Bush portrait, which was moved to a place beside an image of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, beside a nearby staircase.