Politics

Trump Introduces New Path to Citizenship With $5M ‘Gold Card’

EVERYTHING FOR SALE

The president hopes the new program will bring “wealthy people” into the U.S.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on on the day he signs an executive order in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 25, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
REUTERS
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo
MediaNew MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsPete Hegseth Snaps at Reporter Asking About ‘Underqualified’ Military Chief
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsDOGE Goons Revolt Against Musk With Wave of Resignations
Josh Fiallo
MediaRachel Maddow Flames MSNBC Bosses for Purging Non-White Anchors
William Vaillancourt